The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Iraq and Jordan reopen border crossing, boosting relations

February 2, 2019 7:50 am
 
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq and Jordan have inaugurated a joint industrial area on the border between the neighboring countries.

The ceremony on the Iraq-Jordan border was attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and his Jordanian counterpart Omar Razzaz.

Saturday’s meeting was also attended by top officials as the former neighbors boost their relations following the defeat of the Islamic State group that controlled areas in Iraq bordering Jordan.

The border crossing was formally reopened Saturday.

As part of the agreement between the two countries that was signed in late December, oil-rich Iraq will supply Jordan with 10,000 barrels a day at a lower price.

Abdul-Mahdi’s office said Iraqi officials were handed 1,300 pieces of antiquities that Jordanian authorities confiscated from smugglers.

