Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iraq says it can help return IS fighters to their countries

February 27, 2019 5:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister says his country could help repatriate captured Islamic State group fighters to their countries if asked.

At his weekly presser late Tuesday, Adel Abdul-Mahdi says Iraq would put on trial foreign fighters who participated in terror attacks in Iraq.

“It is one battle and Iraq should fulfill its duties and obligations,” he said.

During a visit to France this week, Iraqi President Barham Saleh said among the militants who will be put on trial in Iraq are 13 suspected French nationals who have been transferred to Iraq from Syria.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Iraq has received more than 200 Iraqi IS militants from the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia in two successive batches last week, out of an estimated more than 500.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|6 Continuous Auditing and Monitoring...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.