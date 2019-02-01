Listen Live Sports

Israel attorney general rejects Netanyahu’s plea for time

February 1, 2019 7:35 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has rejected Benjamin Netanyahu’s plea to postpone his decision on whether to indict the prime minister on corruption charges until after elections in April.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit sent a letter to Netanyahu’s attorneys on Friday saying that there was “no impediment” to publishing his decision before elections.

The development is a setback to Netanyahu,

Mandelblit says that suspending the legal process would “violate the principle of equality before the law” and interfere with “the public’s right to know.” He added he’d issue a decision “as soon as possible” but gave no specifics.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on three corruption cases but Mandelblit makes the final decision. If he decides to indict, Netanyahu is entitled to defend himself at a hearing before formal charges are filed.

