Ivanka Trump, on Capitol Hill, discusses paid family leave

February 13, 2019
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump has met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to discuss paid family leave.

The White House says the president’s daughter and senior adviser met Wednesday with Republican senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Marco Rubio of Florida and Mike Lee of Utah.

In a news release from Cassidy’s office, Ivanka Trump called it a “productive” session.

Ivanka Trump has said paid leave is an administration priority. The Republican president mentioned it in his State of the Union address. But advancing a bipartisan policy will be a challenge in the divided Congress.

The Family and Medical Leave Act gives employees at larger businesses up to 12 weeks of unpaid time after the birth or adoption of a child or for caregiving. Four states currently offer paid leave.

