Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ivanka Trump says she knew little about Moscow project

February 8, 2019 9:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, says she knew “literally almost nothing” about the Trump Organization’s work to possibly build a hotel, office and residential building in Russia while her father was running for the White House.

Ivanka Trump also tells ABC News in an interview aired Friday that she isn’t concerned any of her loved ones will be swept up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

She was copied in on emails in 2015 about the project. In one email, she suggests an architect for the Trump Tower Moscow project.

The president’s eldest daughter says it wasn’t an “advanced project” and that there was “never a binding contract.”

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

She says the Trump Organization could have had 40 to 50 projects like that floating around that people were reviewing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.