Judge denies retrial request for federal death row inmate

February 27, 2019 1:23 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man’s new trial request for a 1999 federal murder conviction and death sentence in Arkansas has been denied, with the judge saying he doesn’t have jurisdiction while noting that evidence presented by attorneys “is reasonably likely” to have led to a different sentence.

Danny Lee was convicted in the deaths of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife and her 8-year-old daughter, and stealing guns and cash in a plot to establish a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.

Tuesday’s order says Lee needs federal appeals court authorization because of previous appeals and that has not been requested.

Prosecutors said during sentencing that Lee received a “gift” when a 1990 murder charge in Oklahoma City was reduced to robbery.

Defense attorneys say recently discovered documents show the murder charge was not reduced, but dismissed for a lack of evidence.

