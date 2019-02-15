Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge keeps most Keystone XL pipeline work on hold

February 15, 2019 7:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge in Montana has largely kept in place an injunction that blocks a Canadian company from performing preliminary work on the stalled Keystone XL oil pipeline.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris on Friday denied a request by Calgary-based TransCanada to begin constructing worker camps for the 1,184-mile pipeline that would ship crude from Alberta to the Gulf Coast.

However, Morris said TransCanada could perform some limited activities outside the pipeline’s right-of-way. Those include the construction and use of pipe storage and container yards.

TransCanada attorneys had argued the injunction issued by Morris in November could cause it to miss the 2019 construction season and further delay the project.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

An appeal of November’s ruling is pending before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.