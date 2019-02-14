Judge sued over calling immigration on couple’s wedding day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man who says he was unlawfully detained on his wedding day by a Pennsylvania judge who wrongly suspected he was in the United States illegally is suing, alleging violations of his constitutional rights.

Alexander Parker on Thursday sued Camp Hill-based District Judge Elizabeth Beckley, two court entities and an unidentified court officer Parker says told him he wasn’t free to leave.

The federal lawsuit claims Guatemala-born Parker and his fiancee went to Beckley’s court office to get married in May 2017. But Beckley’s suspicions prompted her to call U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Parker says that after hours of being detained, federal investigators confirmed he’s a legal resident.

Beckley eventually married the couple. Beckley didn’t return messages seeking comment. A spokeswoman for the state court system offered no immediate comment.

