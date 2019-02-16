Listen Live Sports

Judge tosses $38M jury verdict stemming from fatal standoff

February 16, 2019 3:10 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland judge has overturned a jury’s verdict awarding more than $38 million to the family of a shotgun-wielding woman who was fatally shot by police in 2016 after a six-hour standoff in her apartment.

The Baltimore Sun reports that this week’s court decision comes in response to post-trial motions filed by attorneys for Baltimore County.

The ruling comes almost exactly one year after the jury ruled in favor of relatives of Korryn Gaines in a lawsuit against the county and officer Royce Ruby, who shot Gaines.

The judge ruled that Ruby was entitled to qualified immunity because he did not violate Gaines’ constitutional rights, and that his actions were “objectively reasonable.”

Officers had gone to the apartment to serve arrest warrants on Gaines and her fiance.

