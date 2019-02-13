Listen Live Sports

Judge tosses lawsuit over St. Louis police ‘exclusion list’

February 13, 2019 8:47 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has tossed out a lawsuit filed by a St. Louis police union that sought to block names of the more than two dozen officers placed on an “exclusion list” by the city’s top prosecutor over credibility concerns.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer issued the ruling Wednesday, after a state appeals court earlier in the day said the St. Louis Police Officers Association lawsuit was “patently insufficient.”

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in August drew up a list of officers who won’t be permitted as primary witnesses in criminal cases. She hasn’t said specifically what prompted the list.

Gardner’s office has said the names were never intended for public distribution.

Union business manager Jeff Roorda says the union will refile the petition.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

