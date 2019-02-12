Justice IG suggests FBI text message retention improvements

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general has given recommendations to the FBI on how to more reliably store and retain text messages from employees.

The recommendations were made in a four-page report issued by the watchdog on Tuesday.

The inspector general began looking into the issue after the FBI said that, for technical reasons, it was missing months of messages exchanged between FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok (struhk) and FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Both officials were part of the FBI teams investigating Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The discovery of anti-Trump text messages led special counsel Robert Mueller to remove Strzok from his team.

The months of text messages that had been missing were later recovered.

