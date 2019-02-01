Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kentucky bar accused of over-serving driver in fatal crash

February 1, 2019 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky bar has been accused of over-serving the wrong-way driver who killed himself and five members of a vacationing Michigan family in a highway crash last month.

News outlets report that Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon was issued an order to show cause Thursday by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Alcoholic Beverage Control Office.

The bar is accused of serving 41-year-old Joey Bailey alcoholic drinks when he was already under the influence.

County Coroner Gary Ginn previously said Bailey’s blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit, and he was at fault in the crash that also killed five members of the Abbas family, including three children.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A statement from the bar says its representatives will review the order.

The ABC Office scheduled a Feb. 19 pre-hearing conference.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.