Prosecutors: Kidnap, assault suspect shouldn’t be released

February 12, 2019 1:18 pm
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Federal prosecutors want a judge to hold without bail a man charged with kidnapping a woman and her 5-year-old son in New Hampshire and later sexually assaulting the woman in Vermont.

Everett Simpson is scheduled to make his initial appearance Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Conroy in Burlington.

Prosecutors say there is no way to guarantee Simpson will continue making court appearances if he is released before his potential trial.

Simpson is charged with leaving a Bradford drug abuse treatment center Jan. 4 and traveling to Manchester, New Hampshire, where the alleged kidnapping took place. He is then alleged to have brought the woman and her son back to Vermont, where the woman was assaulted.

Police said Simpson then fled to Pennsylvania where he was apprehended after crashing a stolen car.

