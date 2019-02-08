Listen Live Sports

Knife-wielding man fatally shot by NYPD officer

February 8, 2019 11:00 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a man who was attacking his domestic partner with a butcher knife has been fatally shot by two officers.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan says the officers responded to a 911 call at around 7 a.m. on Friday from a man in an apartment on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

The chief says they fired a total of five shots just as the attacker started stabbing his victim after emerging from a closet where he’d been hiding. He grabbed the knife in the kitchen.

The attacker was declared dead at Beekman Downtown Hospital.

Police did not immediately release the men’s names.

The apartment is located on Cherry Street off the FDR Drive.

It’s the third police shooting in New York City in 10 days.

