Kushner remarks get cool reception from Israel, Palestinians

February 26, 2019 7:52 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Jared Kushner’s comments about his planned Mideast peace initiative are receiving a cool reception from Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

Kushner told Sky News on Monday that his plan would address all “final status” issues, including borders, and require compromises by all sides.

But he made no mention of establishing a Palestinian state and said the plan would focus heavily on offering economic “opportunities” to the Palestinians.

He said details would be unveiled after April 9 Israeli elections.

Naftali Bennett, a hard-line rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused the Israeli leader of conspiring with Kushner to establish a Palestinian state. Netanyahu, meanwhile, vowed to resist pressure to make concessions.

Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said a plan that doesn’t establish a Palestinian state “will not fly.”

