Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Labor union: Congressman had racist book displayed in office

February 13, 2019 4:05 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal labor union says some of its members found what it called a “racist book open and on display” in a Republican Georgia congressman’s Washington office.

The American Federation of Government Employees said in a news release that its members were visiting the offices of U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson on Monday when a political coordinator for the union says he saw the book “Gen. Robert Edward Lee: Soldier, Citizen, and Christian Patriot” in the lobby of the office.

The union said the 1897 book that glorifies Confederate history was open to a page that read: “The blacks are immeasurably better off here than in Africa, morally, societally, and physically. The painful discipline they are undergoing is necessary for their instruction as a race.”

Ferguson said in a statement that his staff had decorated the office and he did not know the book was there.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“When my staff learned about it, they removed it and apologized to the individual who was upset by it,” Ferguson said.

But the AFGE pushed back on that description saying in the news release that, when asked about the book, Ferguson’s staff “ignored the question and instead pointed (union members) to look at General George Washington’s hair that was also on display.”

AFGE National President J. David Cox called the display “utterly despicable.”

Democratic state Sen. Elena Parent took to the floor of the Georgia Senate on Wednesday to condemn Ferguson.

Parent called on Ferguson to publically apologize to “all of his constituents and the state of Georgia.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.