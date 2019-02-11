Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Last man charged in beating of black man during rally pleads

February 11, 2019 8:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Florida man charged for his role in the beating of a black man during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has entered an Alford plea.

The Daily Progress reports 50-year-old Tyler Watkins Davis acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him of malicious wounding without admitting guilt Friday. Davis was one of four charged in the Aug. 12, 2017, beating of DeAndre Harris.

Prosecutor Nina-Alice Antony said video shows Davis striking Harris in the head with a tire thumper, which resembles a club.

Davis’ attorney, Matthew L. Engle, didn’t dispute Harris’ injuries, but said he would have argued Davis acted in “imperfect self-defense” if the case had gone to trial.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The other three men charged have already been sentenced to prison. Davis faces up to 20 years when he’s sentenced in August.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.