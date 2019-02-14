Lawmaker throws ink, disrupts Albania parliament session

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament has suspended a session on neighbor North Macedonia’s accession to NATO after an opposition lawmaker threw ink at the prime minister.

Lawmakers were to vote Thursday to ratify North Macedonia’s NATO accession.

But the session was disrupted when Lulzim Basha, main opposition center-right Democratic party leader, harshly criticized the leftist government for corruption.

As Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama admonished him, opposition lawmaker Edi Paloka threw ink at Rama.

Paloka was asked to leave the hall.

The opposition is planning a rally Saturday asking for a transitory Cabinet before municipal elections in June.

