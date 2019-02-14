Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawmaker throws ink, disrupts Albania parliament session

February 14, 2019 6:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament has suspended a session on neighbor North Macedonia’s accession to NATO after an opposition lawmaker threw ink at the prime minister.

Lawmakers were to vote Thursday to ratify North Macedonia’s NATO accession.

But the session was disrupted when Lulzim Basha, main opposition center-right Democratic party leader, harshly criticized the leftist government for corruption.

As Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama admonished him, opposition lawmaker Edi Paloka threw ink at Rama.

Advertisement

Paloka was asked to leave the hall.

The opposition is planning a rally Saturday asking for a transitory Cabinet before municipal elections in June.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.