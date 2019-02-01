Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawmakers kill plan to add tolls to I-81 in Virginia

February 1, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have rejected a plan to add tolls to Interstate 81 to pay for $2 billion in upgrades that would improve safety and traffic flow.

Legislators moved Thursday to shelve any immediate plans to add tolls or increase regional taxes to pay for improvements to the 325-mile highway that runs along western Virginia.

Lawmakers say they need more time to study potential funding sources, including an increase to the state gas tax.

Before the legislative session started, Gov. Ralph Northam and some Republican lawmakers tentatively backed a plan to add tolls that could cost as much as $50 for trucks and $25 for cars to use the entire highway. But business groups and trucking groups strongly opposed tolls, saying it would stifle commerce.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.