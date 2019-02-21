Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawyer: Rand Paul award excessive; new trial requested

February 21, 2019 1:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — The attorney for a man who attacked U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in a dispute over lawn maintenance has appealed a jury’s decision to award the lawmaker $580,000 in damages.

The Daily News reports attorney Matt Baker argued in a motion filed last week for a new trial that the financial penalties levied against Rene Boucher at the civil trial were excessive given Paul’s injuries and Boucher’s cooperation with authorities.

Paul had testified during the three-day trial that he feared for his life as he struggled to breathe after Boucher slammed into him in their upscale Bowling Green, Kentucky, neighborhood in late 2017.

An apologetic Boucher acknowledged he wasn’t thinking rationally and called it “two minutes of my life I wish I could take back.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A hearing has been set March 20 to consider the motion.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.