Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Longtime jail guards’ union boss gets 5 years in graft case

February 8, 2019 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime boss of a union for New York City jail guards has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison after his conviction on corruption charges.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein announced the sentence for Norman Seabrook on Friday. Seabrook was convicted last August at a Manhattan trial.

Prosecutors say he accepted $60,000 in cash bribes in 2014 to funnel $20 million in union funds to a hedge fund. All but $1 million was lost.

Seabrook says there is no evidence he intended to “lose a dime” of union members’ money.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

For two decades, Seabrook was head of the New York City Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association and was a powerful figure in political circles.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.