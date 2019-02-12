Listen Live Sports

Los Angeles passes NRA disclosure law for contractors

February 12, 2019
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has passed a law requiring companies that want city contracts to disclose whether they have ties to the National Rifle Association.

The measure passed Tuesday.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell sought the ordinance in the wake of recent U.S. mass shootings. He says the NRA has been a “roadblock to gun safety reform” for decades.

NRA attorneys had warned they’d sue if the ordinance passed.

Attorney Chuck Michel calls the move “modern-day McCarthyism” that would force NRA supporters to drop their memberships for fear of losing their livelihoods.

Michel tells the Los Angeles Times he doesn’t know of any other city that has such a policy and the NRA is confident no judge will uphold it.

