Louisiana police officer killed in funeral procession crash

February 1, 2019 9:48 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana police officer was killed after being hit while riding a motorcycle as part of a funeral procession.

In a news release, the Baton Rouge Police Department said 31-year-old Cpl. Shane Totty died from his injuries shortly after the Friday afternoon wreck.

Police say a pickup truck crashed into Totty, who was escorting a funeral procession. The department says Totty was a four-year veteran of the force.

The crash is under investigation. Authorities have not identified the driver of the truck or said whether charges will be filed.

