Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Macedonia: 4 former top officials under investigation

February 1, 2019 10:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia’s organized crime and corruption prosecutor has requested three former agriculture ministers and a deputy minister be jailed while they are investigated for abuse of power over the lease of farmland.

The prosecutor’s office said Friday it ordered an investigation into the four former conservative government officials on allegations they signed more than 580 leases for state farmland with individuals who never paid rent, costing the state more than 1.4 million euros in lost revenue.

Authorities did not identify the suspects, who were being brought for questioning before Skopje’s criminal court.

Many former conservative government ministers are being tried in corruption cases stemming from a 2015 wiretapping scandal, including fugitive former prime minister Nikola Gruevski, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment last year but fled to Hungary seeking asylum.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.