Man accused of killing Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer who was serving a search warrant for drugs and weapons has pleaded not guilty.

Jordan Fricke entered the pleas to three charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, Thursday in a Milwaukee County courtroom packed with law enforcement officers. The court appearance comes a day after thousands of people honored slain Officer Matthew Rittner during a funeral in nearby Oak Creek.

The 26-year-old Fricke is accused of shooting Rittner as the officer’s police unit executed a warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex last week.

Fricke waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set to determine probable cause. He has been jailed on $1 million bond. A trial was scheduled for July 8.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.