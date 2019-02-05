Listen Live Sports

Man charged with threatening attack in St. Louis suburb

February 5, 2019 11:13 am
 
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with threatening an attack similar to a 2008 mass shooting at a city council meeting in suburban St. Louis.

Charging documents allege 62-year-old Thomas Hobbs of Rock Hill threated Webster Groves employees in an email to a local media organization. Hobbs faces a misdemeanor count of third-degree making a terrorist threat.

The document doesn’t identify the media organization, but KSDK-TV reports it received the threat. The TV station says it notified police after Hobbs wrote in an email that he didn’t want his construction dispute with the city of Webster Groves to “end badly like what Cookie Thorton did at Kirkwood City Hall.”

Thursday is the 11th anniversary of Thornton storming into the council chamber in nearby Kirkwood and killing six people. Responding officers fatally shot Thornton.

No attorney is listed for Hobbs in online court records.

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

