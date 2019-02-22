Markets Right Now: S&P 500 heads for 4th weekly gain

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Technology and health care companies led stocks higher in midday trading, erasing some of the market’s losses from a day earlier.

The benchmark S&P 500 is on track Friday for its fourth-straight weekly gain.

Wayfair vaulted 31.8 percent after reporting results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts.

Kraft Heinz plunged 27 percent after reporting huge write-downs on its main brands, slashing its dividend and disclosing an investigation by federal securities regulators.

The S&P 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,790.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162 points, or 0.6 percent, to 26,015. The Nasdaq added 57 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,517.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.66 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Microsoft rose 1.2 percent in the first few minutes of trading Friday, and Boston Scientific rose 1 percent.

Kraft Heinz plunged 27 percent after disclosing a federal investigation into the company’s procurement operations and slashing the value of its Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,782.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,956. The Nasdaq added 24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,485.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.66 percent.

