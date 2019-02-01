Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland police chief resigns following FBI, ATF searches

February 1, 2019 9:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TANEYTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police chief has resigned weeks after federal agents executed a search warrant at the department in an investigation with still unclear origins.

News outlets cite a Thursday release from Taneytown’s mayor and city council saying they accepted the resignation of William Tyler. Tyler and an unidentified officer were placed on administrative leave Jan. 17, two days after agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched the police department and locations in Fairfield, Pennsylvania.

The town’s news release confirmed that one of the Pennsylvania locations was Tyler’s residence.

The release says Taneytown is “still evaluating the underlying situation.” The town says public safety needs are being met and haven’t been compromised.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lt. Jason Etzler will continue leading the department until officials develop a plan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.