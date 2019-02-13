Listen Live Sports

Medical pot sales in Oklahoma top $4.3 million in January

February 13, 2019 8:25 am
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Numbers from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show medical marijuana sales topped $4.3 million in January, a four-fold increase from the previous month.

The agency released figures on Tuesday that show the 7 percent tax on medical marijuana sales generated $305,265 in January. That figure doesn’t include the standard sales tax that varies from city to city that is also being assessed on medical pot sales.

Oklahoma voters approved a medical marijuana state question in June, and the industry has taken off quickly . Nearly 44,000 Oklahoma patients, 950 dispensaries and 1,600 growers have been licensed since August.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority also has generated more than $13 million in licensing fees.

