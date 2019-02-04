Listen Live Sports

Mexican government to support search for the disappeared

February 4, 2019 11:21 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top human rights official says the government will dedicate more than $20 million to a government effort to help find and identify the country’s estimated 40,000 missing.

Alejandro Encinas says Mexico has become “an enormous clandestine grave.”

Encinas said Monday there are more than 1,100 registered but unexplored secret grave sites and some 26,000 unidentified bodies around the country.

The search for the disappeared has largely been led by families of the victims, at times with the assistance of foreign experts. Encinas says the previous administration’s attention to the issue amounted to window dressing.

Encinas estimated that at least one in 10 of the disappeared are migrants. The vast majority of the victims are young people who fall prey to organized crime.

