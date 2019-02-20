Listen Live Sports

Mexico invites international experts on case of 43 students

February 20, 2019 7:22 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government will once again invite a team of international experts to investigate the case of 43 students missing since 2014.

Human rights official Alejandro Encinas said Wednesday the case would once again be placed under the supervision of the Organization of American States’ Inter-American Human Rights Commission.

The commission organized a previous group of international experts, who disagreed with the government’s main hypothesis in the case.

Mexican prosecutors say the students from a teachers college in the southern state of Guerrero were detained by corrupt police.

Prosecutors say the police turned them over to a drug gang who killed and incinerated them in a massive fire. But experts say there isn’t evidence of a fire of that size.

