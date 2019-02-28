Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Michigan officer on leave amid uproar over veteran detention

February 28, 2019 11:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan police officer has been placed on administrative leave after activists accused him of racial profiling by notifying immigration officials about the arrest of a mentally ill Latino war veteran who is actually a U.S. citizen.

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington on Thursday announced Lt. Curt VanderKooi’s leave pending a city review of whether he “was properly held accountable.”

Activists called for VanderKooi’s firing after Immigration and Customs Enforcement held Jilmar Ramos-Gomez for three days in December before releasing the Michigan-born man.

VanderKooi told ICE about Ramos-Gomez’ November arrest at a hospital, referring to him as “loco,” or crazy. Interim police Chief David Kiddle says VanderKooi was reprimanded for “unprofessional language.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Dozens of people attended a city commission meeting Tuesday to express displeasure with how Ramos-Gomez was treated.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.