Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mississippi sues federal government over river flooding

February 11, 2019 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state of Mississippi is suing the federal government for at least $25 million, claiming a federal dam complex in Louisiana that keeps the Mississippi River from changing course is harming state land.

The suit was filed Monday in the Court of Federal Claims by Mississippi officials on behalf of three school districts.

The structure prevents the Mississippi River from shifting its course to the shorter Atchafalaya ( ah-CHAF’-uh-leye-uh) River in Louisiana. The lawsuit claims the dam causes flooding and dumps silt on public land in Mississippi that generates income for the school districts.

Without the structure, the Mississippi River could shift course away from Baton Rouge and New Orleans. That could cut off the flow of river water altogether, meaning no fresh water for drinking, industrial use, or shipping.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.