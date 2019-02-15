Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Montana lawmaker apologizes over remarks to Native Americans

February 15, 2019 7:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana lawmaker has apologized for telling Native American legislators that abortion is self-inflicted genocide and a plague on Indian culture.

Republican Rep. Greg DeVries (deh-VREES) made his initial comments Thursday on the House floor in support of an anti-abortion bill.

His remarks prompted 11 senators and representative of the Montana American Indian Caucus to send a letter to House Speaker Greg Hertz urging Hertz to publicly admonish DeVries.

The letter written by Democratic Rep. Shane Morigeau says DeVries’ comments were bigoted, offensive and harmful, and that actual genocide has been experienced by Native Americans.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

On Friday, DeVries asked for forgiveness. He said he recognizes the members of the Indian caucus value their culture and that he becomes passionate over the issue of abortion because he also values culture.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.