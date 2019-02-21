Listen Live Sports

Mulling presidential bid, Howard Schultz again fails to vote

February 21, 2019 2:08 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who has been criticized for having a spotty voting record in his home state, has missed another election as he considers an independent bid for president.

The Seattle Times reports that records show Schultz failed to vote this month on whether to approve two school levies in Seattle.

Schultz has voted in just 11 of 39 elections since 2005. He has voted in every presidential election, but skipped most state and local elections.

Washington conducts elections by mail, and voters have at least 18 days to return their ballots. Last month Schultz told a Seattle crowd he travels a lot and hasn’t been involved in local politics.

In a statement Wednesday, Shultz said he commends all Seattleites who have a 100 percent voting record.

