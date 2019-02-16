Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Multiple dead after Mississippi hostage standoff, shooting

February 16, 2019 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a domestic dispute in Mississippi led to a fatal hostage standoff.

News outlets report the incident began about 2:30 a.m. Saturday inside a Clinton home and lasted for about 12 hours.

Clinton city spokesman Mark Jones says multiple fatalities occurred but wouldn’t provide any other details about the deaths in the Jackson suburb.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the suspect has been taken into custody. Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman says two small children who had been inside were released before the hostage situation came to an end.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Capt. Johnny Poulos says the MBI took over the case because the shooting involved police. He could not provide any information on what led to the shooting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.