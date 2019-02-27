Listen Live Sports

Navy woman killed in Syria to be added to NSA memorial

February 27, 2019 1:04 pm
 
FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — The first female Navy service member killed in the battle against the Islamic State will become the third woman to have her name added to the National Security Agency’s National Cryptologic Memorial.

The Capital reports the agency says Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent’s name will be added Thursday. Kent was a cryptologic technician stationed at Fort Meade. She was one of four Americans killed in a suicide bombing in northern Syria last month.

The 35-year-old from upstate New York was supposed to get her clinical psychology doctorate, but the Navy decided not to send her to the program because of her history with cancer, sending her instead on her fifth combat deployment.

The memorial event in the NSA headquarters complex at Fort Meade is not open to the public.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

