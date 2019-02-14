Nebraska considers kicking its habit of recall elections

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s habit of booting mayors and county commissioners out of office before their terms end could be in jeopardy under an unusual proposal that would end the state’s status as one as one of the nation’s most prolific users of recall elections.

An analysis by The Associated Press shows Nebraska voters have tried to oust local officials at least 45 times since 2008, proportionally more than Arizona, California and many other states where voters can recall their elected leaders

Nebraska ranks sixth nationally in the number of recall elections held over the last decade, adjusting for the state’s small population.

That could change under a legislative bill to abolish recall elections. Sen. Curt Friesen says he introduced it because activists are using recall campaigns to retaliate against officials they dislike.

