Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Nebraska considers kicking its habit of recall elections

February 14, 2019 1:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s habit of booting mayors and county commissioners out of office before their terms end could be in jeopardy under an unusual proposal that would end the state’s status as one as one of the nation’s most prolific users of recall elections.

An analysis by The Associated Press shows Nebraska voters have tried to oust local officials at least 45 times since 2008, proportionally more than Arizona, California and many other states where voters can recall their elected leaders

Nebraska ranks sixth nationally in the number of recall elections held over the last decade, adjusting for the state’s small population.

That could change under a legislative bill to abolish recall elections. Sen. Curt Friesen says he introduced it because activists are using recall campaigns to retaliate against officials they dislike.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.