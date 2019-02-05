Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New Hampshire marijuana bill gets public hearing

February 5, 2019 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers considering whether to legalize recreational marijuana are hearing from supporters who say such a move is long overdue and opponents urging them to resist pressure from surrounding states.

Ten states have legalized recreational marijuana — including the three bordering New Hampshire. A bill before the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday would legalize up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of recreational marijuana and 5 grams of concentrated cannabis. A cannabis control commission would be set up to license and regulate cannabis businesses.

A similar bill passed the House last year before dying in the Senate. Democrats, who added legalization to their party platform last year, now control both the House and Senate, but Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has said he would veto the bill if it passes.

___

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Follow AP’s complete marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/Marijuana .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.