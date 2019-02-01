Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

No bond for 3 Michigan men charged with aiding Islamic State

February 1, 2019 3:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Bond has been denied for three Michigan men who are accused of conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Defense lawyers say it was a lot of talk but no action. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green had a different interpretation Thursday, saying the men were willing to die for the militant organization. He ordered them held in jail.

The evidence mostly consists of social media posts and private messages.

The three from Lansing were arrested at the Grand Rapids airport on Jan. 21. Investigators say 20-year-old Muse Muse was planning to fly to Somalia to join IS. A brother, Mohamud Muse, and a third man, Mohamed Haji, were also charged.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

They are naturalized U.S. citizens who were born in Kenya.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.