The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
No recording allowed at trial of former Minneapolis officer

February 25, 2019 1:39 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge says there will be no audio or video recording allowed during the trial of a former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed an Australian woman.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot after she called police to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

Several media outlets, including The Associated Press, asked for permission to record the proceedings.

Minnesota does not allow recording of court proceedings unless both parties consent. In this case, prosecutors and defense attorneys objected to visual and audio coverage.

Noor is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a hearing on a range of issues in the case. His trial starts April 1 with jury selection.

