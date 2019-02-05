Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Nomination of acting EPA head Wheeler moves to full Senate

February 5, 2019 11:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Environmental Protection Agency head Andrew Wheeler has moved a step closer to Senate confirmation for the full-time job.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee voted 11-10 along party lines Tuesday to approve President Donald Trump’s nomination of Wheeler as EPA administrator.

Wheeler is a former coal lobbyist and has served as EPA acting head since Scott Pruitt resigned amid ethics allegations in July.

Senate Republicans praise Wheeler for rolling back Obama-era environmental measures, calling that good for the economy.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (KAP’-ih-toh) of West Virginia says she voted for Wheeler after he assured her the EPA would “look at all available statutory authorities” to deal with a manmade industrial contaminant hitting her state particularly hard.

Democrats say Wheeler is cutting environmental protections to benefit fossil fuel and other industries.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.