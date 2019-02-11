Ohio abortion ‘heartbeat bill’ returns to Legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A measure to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected is again being proposed in the Republican-led Ohio Legislature.
Similar measures approved by lawmakers were twice vetoed by former GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik). But new Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has encouraged supporters of the so-called heartbeat bill by saying he would sign it.
Republican Reps. Ron Hood, of Ashville, and Candice Keller, of Middletown, say they filed the bill Monday with 50 cosponsors — a majority of the House.
It would be among the most restrictive abortion measures in the nation. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy before many women know they’re pregnant.
Kasich considered such legislation unconstitutional and said enacting it would lead to a costly, unsuccessful court battle.
