Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Oklahoma Legislature hurries gun carry bill to new governor

February 20, 2019 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma adults would be able to carry a gun without training or a background check under a bill being hurried through the Republican-led Legislature to a new governor who says he’ll sign it.

The bill vetoed last year by former GOP Gov. Mary Fallin easily passed a Senate committee on Wednesday and after a full Senate vote will head to new Gov. Kevin Stitt, who supported the idea on the campaign trail and said he expects to sign it. The bill already sailed through the House .

Dubbed “constitutional carry” by its supporters, House Bill 2597 would allow most Oklahomans 21 and older to carry concealed or unconcealed without a license. Currently, those who want to carry in public must get a license that includes a background check and training course.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.