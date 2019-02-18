Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Opposition lawmakers plan to leave Albania’s parliament

February 18, 2019 10:31 am
 
< a min read
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s center-right opposition party says its 31 lawmakers plan to resign from parliament over alleged corruption and inefficiency of the country’s Socialist government.

Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha said Monday the parliamentary group decided to hand in their mandates. Basha asked for a transition government to be put in place until an early election is held.

Members of smaller opposition parties might join the Democrats leaving Albania’s 140-seat parliament, where the governing Socialists hold 74 seats.

The opposition plans to rally outside parliament on Thursday.

Basha accused the government of links to organized crime, stealing votes, and sidestepping lawmakers and the justice system.

Socialist Deputy Prime Minister Erion Brace called the resignations “unimportant.” He alleged the Democrats don’t want to have corrupt lawmakers from the party undergo required financial background checks.

