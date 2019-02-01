Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pakistan arrests British man who fled 19-year sentence

February 1, 2019
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities and the British Embassy say police have arrested a British man who fled to Pakistan in 2016 during his trial in Britain. He was later sentenced to 19 years for raping a child.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency officials say the arrest was a joint operation by Pakistani officers and Britain’s National Crime Agency last Saturday in the town of Sangla in eastern Punjab province.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

The British Embassy identified the man as Choudhry Ikhalaq Hussain, a convicted pedophile. It said Britain had worked closely with Pakistan since 2017 “to secure his arrest and extradition.”

The case will now go to a Pakistani court, which is expected to approve the man’s extradition to Britain.

