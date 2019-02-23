Listen Live Sports

Pakistan FM's letter to UN warns of security deterioration

February 23, 2019
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister has appealed to the U.N. Security Council to draw attention to Indian threats of force in the wake of the Pulwama suicide bombing that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers in disputed Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a letter to the Security Council on Friday warned that the security situation in the region is deteriorating as India threatens to use force against Pakistan.

Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack.

The Pulwama attack last week escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed south Asian neighbors and India blames Pakistan. It was the worst attack on Indian forces since the start of the Kashmir insurgency in 1989.

