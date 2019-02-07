Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan orders 9-day custody for member of ruling party

February 7, 2019 6:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has ordered that a senior politician from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party be held in custody for nine days so that an anti-graft body can question him on corruption allegations.

Thursday’s development comes a day after the National Accountability Bureau arrested the provincial minister for local bodies, Abdul Aleem Khan, on suspicion that he possesses assets “beyond his known sources.”

Khan resigned his post, vowing to fight the charges and denying any wrongdoing.

Khan is a close friend of the premier and a senior member of his ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which came to power in last year’s parliamentary elections. The two men are not related.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.