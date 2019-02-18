Listen Live Sports

Pakistani court indicts opposition leader in housing scam

February 18, 2019
 
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani anti-graft tribunal has indicted the country’s opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif over his alleged links to a multi-million dollar housing scam in the eastern city of Lahore.

Sharif was arrested in October on charges of abusing power as chief minister of Punjab from 2013 to 2018 by awarding contacts for the housing scheme to those connected to his Pakistan Muslim League party.

The court on Monday also indicted 10 other people on corruption charges in connection with a housing program for low-income citizens.

Sharif and the other co-accused denied the charges. Sharif leads the opposition in the lower house of parliament. He is free on bail pending trial, which starts next week.

His older brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was disqualified from office in 2017 over corruption charges.

