Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistani police arrest 2 men trying to blow up gas line

February 23, 2019 1:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani counterterrorism police say they have arrested two insurgents attempting to blow up the main gas pipeline in the central city of Bahawalpur.

Police spokeswoman Nabila Ghazanfar said Saturday the two men, who were not identified, belong to the separatist group Baluchistan Liberation Army. She said they confessed to successfully conducting similar sabotage of gas pipelines in the adjacent district of Rahim Yar Khan.

Ghazanfar said police seized 2 kilograms (4.5 pounds) of explosives, a timing device, detonators and connecting cords from the men Friday night.

There was no immediate statement from the BLA and the men were not immediately available for comment.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rebels have long been waged a low-level insurgency in southwestern Baluchistan province. But it’s a new phenomenon to stage an attack outside their provincial boundaries to hit vital installations to press their demands.

Baluch insurgents want greater autonomy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.